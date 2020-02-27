USC takes advantage of Arizona’s cold shooting to get key win

Onyeka Onkongwu scored 11 points, including a three-quarters court shot, and grabbed 10 rebounds as Southern California gave its NCAA Tournament hopes a boost with a 57-48 victory over Arizona on Thursday night.

Trailing 21-20, Elijah Weaver hit a jumper and a 3-pointer and Okongwu finished the 8-0 run with his long shot as the half ended for a 26-21 lead. The Trojans (20-9, 9-7) didn’t give up the lead after that as the Wildcats suffered through a miserable offensive performance, making just 3 of 26 3-point attempts and getting just one more field goal than their turnover total of 15.

A basket by Stone Gettings got Arizona (19-9. 9-6) within three points with just under four minutes left in the game but the Trojans went 7 of 10 at the line over a 1{-minute span for their biggest lead of 11 with 26 seconds remaining while the Wildcats missed six straight shots.

Arizona guard Nico Mannion, right, shoots as USC forward Nick Rakocevic defends during the second half on Thursday at Galen Center. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Beside the freshman Onkongwu’s 11th double-double, Jonah Matthews scored 14 points for USC with five rebounds. The Trojans shot 43%.

Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji scored 15 points with 10 rebounds for his conference-leading 13th double-double. Nico Mannion added 11 points but on 2-of-14 shooting, including 1 of 7 on 3-point tries. The Wildcats shot just 28%.

The Wildcats never got on track. They were 2 of 15 from the arc and shot only 8 of 31 overall for 26% in the first half and just 1 of 11 on 3-pointers in the second half while shooting 31%.

After USC got the game’s opening basket Arizona went on a 9-2 run only to be answered by an 11-0 surge from the Trojans that began a 16-5 run over 11 minutes. Arizona responded with a 7-0 run before USC scored the last eight points in the final two minutes of the half, five from Weaver plus Okongwu’s long shot.

