Jonah Mathews and Daniel Utomi lead USC to victory over Arizona State

Jonah Mathews scored 23 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead USC to a 71-61 win over Arizona State on Saturday at Galen Center.

The Trojans (21-9, 10-7 Pac-12 Conference) swept the Arizona schools at home this weekend and have won four of their last six games. They defeated visiting Arizona 57-48 on Thursday night.

Remy Martin had 22 points for the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6).

USC went on a 11-3 run early in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 54-42 with 12:57 left. During that run, Onyeka Okongwu had a three-point play and reserve Quinton Adlesh had a steal that led to him making an open three-pointer on the other end.

The Sun Devils answered with an 11-0 run to pull within three points with 9:04 remaining. Taeshon Cherry capped the spurt with a three, and, after a timeout, he stole the ball and Remy Martin made a layup to make 54-53 with 8:49 left.

Matthews stopped the run with a three-point play, and USC hung on from there. The Sun Devils never led in the second half.

Utomi was four for five from three-point range in the first half. The Trojans shot 59.1% in the first half and outrebounded the Sun Devils 21-11.

Arizona State missed eight of its first nine shots and Utomi made a three-pointer from the left wing with 11:24 left in the first half to give USC a 24-11 lead. The Sun Devils trailed the Trojans 41-36 at halftime despite 14 first-turnovers by USC.

Arizona State lost to UCLA on a last-second three-pointer two days earlier, which ended a seven-game winning streak.

Big picture

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will try to put the two losses on the Los Angeles road trip behind them and play well over the final homestand.

USC: The Trojans are surging and trying to leapfrog teams in the middle of the pack to get a better seed for the Pac-12 tournament.

Up next

Arizona State: Hosts Washington on Thursday in its second-to-last regular season game.

USC: Hosts UCLA and will try to complete the season sweep of the Bruins in its final Pac-12 game March 7.

