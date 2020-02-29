Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
USC Sports

Jonah Mathews and Daniel Utomi lead USC to victory over Arizona State

Arizona St USC Basketball
USC’s Jonah Mathews runs back after making a three-pointer. He had 23 points for the Trojans, who have won four of six.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Feb. 29, 2020
8:07 PM
Share

Jonah Mathews scored 23 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead USC to a 71-61 win over Arizona State on Saturday at Galen Center.

The Trojans (21-9, 10-7 Pac-12 Conference) swept the Arizona schools at home this weekend and have won four of their last six games. They defeated visiting Arizona 57-48 on Thursday night.

Remy Martin had 22 points for the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6).

USC went on a 11-3 run early in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 54-42 with 12:57 left. During that run, Onyeka Okongwu had a three-point play and reserve Quinton Adlesh had a steal that led to him making an open three-pointer on the other end.

Advertisement

The Sun Devils answered with an 11-0 run to pull within three points with 9:04 remaining. Taeshon Cherry capped the spurt with a three, and, after a timeout, he stole the ball and Remy Martin made a layup to make 54-53 with 8:49 left.

Sports
College basketball: Virginia upsets No. 7 Duke; No. 2 Baylor falls at TCU
Duke v Virginia
Sports
College basketball: Virginia upsets No. 7 Duke; No. 2 Baylor falls at TCU
Jay Huff had 15 points, nine rebounds and 10 blocks to help host Virginia topple No. 7 Duke, handing the Blue Devils their third loss in four games.

Matthews stopped the run with a three-point play, and USC hung on from there. The Sun Devils never led in the second half.

Utomi was four for five from three-point range in the first half. The Trojans shot 59.1% in the first half and outrebounded the Sun Devils 21-11.

Advertisement

Arizona State missed eight of its first nine shots and Utomi made a three-pointer from the left wing with 11:24 left in the first half to give USC a 24-11 lead. The Sun Devils trailed the Trojans 41-36 at halftime despite 14 first-turnovers by USC.

Arizona State lost to UCLA on a last-second three-pointer two days earlier, which ended a seven-game winning streak.

Big picture

Arizona State: The Sun Devils will try to put the two losses on the Los Angeles road trip behind them and play well over the final homestand.

USC: The Trojans are surging and trying to leapfrog teams in the middle of the pack to get a better seed for the Pac-12 tournament.

Up next

Arizona State: Hosts Washington on Thursday in its second-to-last regular season game.

USC: Hosts UCLA and will try to complete the season sweep of the Bruins in its final Pac-12 game March 7.

USC Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement