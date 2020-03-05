Alissa Pili leads USC over Colorado in opening round of Pac-12 tournament

From USC’s opening possession, when Alissa Pili sprawled on the floor to chase down a loose ball, it was clear that the Pac-12 freshman of the year meant business.

The 6-foot freshman forward led USC to a 69-54 win over Colorado in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament on Thursday with 22 points and five rebounds as the seventh-seeded Trojans advanced to the Pac-12 tournament quarterfinals, where they will play No. 2 seed UCLA on Friday at 6 p.m. The crosstown rivals split the season series with USC upsetting the No. 8 ranked Bruins in Galen Center in double overtime on Jan. 17.

Colorado’s Peanut Tuitele had 18 points and seven rebounds for the 10th-seeded Buffaloes, but USC (17-13) pulled away with a 16-5 run in the fourth quarter. The game included seven ties and 11 lead changes, but the Trojans locked down a win with a 20-8 fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Freshman Endiya Rogers scored 11 of her 15 points in the second half while senior Kayla Overbeck had 10 points on five-of-five shooting with eight rebounds. The Trojans shot a season-high 61.2% but couldn’t pull away as the Buffaloes (16-13) overcame 33.3% shooting with a 17-0 advantage in second-chance points.