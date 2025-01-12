JuJu Watkins scores 35 points as No. 4 USC dominates in win over Penn State

Penn State guard Talayah Walker, right, controls the ball in front of USC guard JuJu Watkins during the first half Sunday at Galen Center. Watkins finished with 35 points in the Trojans’ 95-73 win.

JuJu Watkins delivered a near-flawless performance Sunday against Penn State.

Led by Watkins’ 35-point effort, No. 4 USC overwhelmed Penn State in a dominant 95-73 victory at Galen Center.

Watkins eclipsed the 30-point mark for the 19th time in her Trojans’ career, shooting 13 for 15 from the field. She showed no hesitation driving to the rim, absorbing contact and finishing with 16 points in the paint and going seven for nine from the free-throw line. She also finished with 11 rebounds for a double-double.

Early on, Penn State kept the score close, holding USC’s lead to single digits for much of the first half. However, the Trojans’ explosive performance in the final four minutes, led by Watkins, helped USC (16-1, 6-0 Big Ten) pull away to its 12th consecutive win.

Leading 38-31, USC unleashed an 18-0 run, with Watkins contributing 10 points. She capped the surge with a three-point play, stealing the ball before drawing a foul on a fast-break layup. She closed the half shooting eight for eight from the field.

Not to be overshadowed, Kiki Iriafen, the other half of the Trojans’ dynamic duo, showcased her scoring prowess with an impressive midrange game. Most of her 28 points on 12-of-18 shooting came from midrange jump shots, cementing her role as the team’s second-leading scorer.

Iriafen and Watkins have scored in double digits every game this season.

Another key contributor was Rayah Marshall. Though her impact didn’t stand out on the stat sheet — finishing with just two points and three rebounds — her effort played a pivotal role.

Marshall faced the daunting task of guarding the Penn State leading scorer Gracie Merkle, who averaged 16.8 points and 9.4 rebounds per game entering Sunday.

Penn State guard Moriah Murray, left, and USC guard Avery Howell battle for a rebound in the first half Sunday. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Associated Press)

At 6-foot-6, Merkle held a significant size advantage over Marshall. USC’s senior center, one of the Big Ten’s top-10 scorers and rebounders, rose to the challenge, using her length and agility to limit Merkle to 13 points and five rebounds.

Although the Trojans limited Merkle, Penn State found success in the paint, outscoring USC 44-38. Despite this effort, it struggled to build momentum, with the Trojans turning 21 Penn State turnovers into 27 points.

After USC’s run to close the first half, Penn State (9-8, 0-6) never recovered, with the Trojans leading by as much as 27 points.

USC was initially scheduled to face Northwestern at home on Wednesday, but the game was postponed because of Northwestern’s decision not to travel to L.A. because of the ongoing wildfires.

The Trojans will now have to wait until Sunday, Jan. 19, for their next game, a road matchup at Indiana.