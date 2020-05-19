USC academic progress rate continues to rise

USC’s athletic department took another leap forward in its multiple-year academic progress rate (APR) from the NCAA.

For the seventh straight season, USC posted its highest multiple-year APR, 985, as 12 of its 21 teams either equaled or exceeded their scores from a year ago. Six Trojan teams posted a perfect score of 1,000, while none were close to the minimum threshold of 930 which could lead to potential NCAA penalties.

USC football’s single-season APR fell slightly, from 972 to 969, but the men’s basketball team eclipsed its record high with a score of 974. Both ranked ahead of the national average.

Twelve other programs exceeded or equaled the national average in APR. Men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track, women’s cross-country and men’s volleyball all finished in the top 10% in their sports. Those six teams received NCAA Public Recognition Awards last week for their academic performances.