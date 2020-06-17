USC student-athletes form organization to ‘combat racial inequality’

As college athletes have begun to realize their power as activists amid ongoing racial strife, a collection of Black student-athletes and allies at USC have formed an organization to “urge USC and USC Athletics to take bold, decisive action to combat racial inequality and support Black students.”

Anna Cockrell, an All-American senior hurdler at USC, announced the formation of the United Black Student-Athletes Assn. (UBSAA) on Wednesday in a statement she emailed to USC athletic director Mike Bohn.

“It is long overdue for Black student-athletes at USC and our non-Black allies to come together and speak out against racial injustice and police brutality,” the email read. “Given our unique position and platform as athletes at a prestigious university, we cannot remain silent on these issues.”

The group acknowledged that USC has made recent statements of support for the Black community, including the decision to cut ties with a football booster who used hate speech on social media, but suggested in its letter that “it is not enough.”

“They must support their words with sustained action and commitment to the Black community,” the email read.

That action begins with first “unequivocally stating that Black Lives Matter.”

“USC Athletics must prioritize our lives and well-being over pandering to boosters and donors,” the email continued.

The UBSAA laid out several suggested courses of action in its letter, including considering more Black candidates for athletic department jobs. The group specifically noted that USC athletics does not employ any Black psychologists in its sports psychology department, while just one member of its athletics medicine staff is African American.

Among other demands, the latter to Bohn also called for implicit bias training for all student-athletes and staff members and a policy of no athletic activities on election day, as well as assurances that student-athletes would be “free to speak out, post on social media, and participate in protests and public demonstrations without fear of any retaliation.”