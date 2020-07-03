Two more USC athletes test positive for COVID-19

Two more USC athletes have tested positive for COVID-19, the school said in a statement Friday, bringing the Trojans’ total number of positive cases to three since they began allowing athletes to return to campus two weeks ago.

The school said both athletes who tested positive this week were experiencing symptoms and have been put in isolation. The player who tested positive last week also remains in isolation.

No other information about the athletes were disclosed.

The Trojans are still in the first phase of their plan to restart sports amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, with only returning players living in the Los Angeles area on the football, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo teams currently allowed to resume activities.

The school has conducted 126 total tests on athletes who were either coming back to campus for the first time as well as players being retested after returning the prior week.

The next phases of the Trojans’ restart plan are scheduled for July 6 (the arrival of non-local returning athletes in the six sports listed above) and July 13 (the arrival of new and incoming athletes in those sports).

“USC will continue to closely monitor and conduct regular testing of any student-athlete returning to voluntary workouts,” the statement said.

The football team’s season is scheduled to begin two months from Sunday with a Sept. 5 neutral-site game against Alabama at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.