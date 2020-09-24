USC’s goal for a shortened football season? Climbing to top of the Pac-12

Before uncertainty reigned, the conditions of Clay Helton’s return were clear. With new bosses, a new staff, and new resources to reinforce his program, 2020 was going to be a consequential season for USC’s football coach.

Circumstances have changed quite a bit since, with a global pandemic putting his prove-it season on indefinite hold since August, when the Pac-12 Conference first voted to postpone.

But with the season now set to restart in early November, following a vote of Pac-12 presidents and chancellors Thursday, the attention now turns back to the Trojans’ embattled coach.

Are seven games enough to prove he has USC on the right path? His Trojans have the talent to be the class of the Pac-12’s shortened season. But reaching that potential requires answering a few pertinent questions first, the most prevalent of which begin with the man atop the program.

“Our future is bright,” Helton said in December, after he was retained. “We have a young team on the verge of doing something special.”

The clock is now officially ticking on his chance to prove it.

Here are five questions facing the Trojans as they prepare to start training camp:

