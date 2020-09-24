Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Sports

Pac-12 votes to have seven-game football season beginning in November

Pac-12 logo.
(Reed Saxon / Associated Press)
By J. Brady McColloughStaff Writer 
Sep. 24, 2020
4:21 PM
Share

The Pac-12 presidents and chancellors voted Thursday afternoon to attempt a fall football season, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Seven weeks after deciding to postpone until 2021, the conference plans to start games Nov. 6-7 and play a seven-game season that will culminate with the Pac-12 championship game Dec. 18.

The conference’s hope is that its deal with Quidel Corporation for daily antigen testing for the coronavirus will allow for it to complete an abridged season without built-in bye weeks to accommodate postponements due to the virus and crown a champion in time for College Football Playoff consideration.

The exact details of the schedule are still being formalized, according to the source.

Advertisement

Sports

Audit finds 22 UC students were ‘inappropriately admitted’ as athletes

A pedestrian walks near the humanities building on the UCLA campus in Westwood in 2013.

Sports

Audit finds 22 UC students were ‘inappropriately admitted’ as athletes

An audit of University of California admissions found 22 students were inappropriately admitted as athletes. The real number is probably higher.

The conference champions from the other Power Five leagues are expecting to play anywhere from nine to 11 games. The Big Ten, which last week announced it would start Oct. 24 weekend, plans to play nine. Even a 7-0 Pac-12 champ could be fighting an uphill battle to make the playoff because of the shortened season.

Still, inclusion in the fall season should net the Pac-12 a $66 million payout from the CFP.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott and others will discuss the league’s decision at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Networks.

Advertisement

Times staff writer Ben Bolch contributed to this story.

SportsUSC SportsUCLA Sports
J. Brady McCollough

J. Brady McCollough is a sports enterprise reporter for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on national college football and basketball topics. Before joining the Times in May 2018, he was a projects reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and a 2017 Nieman Fellow at Harvard University.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement