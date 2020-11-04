Fox Sports’ ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ crew won’t be at USC-Arizona State because of CDC guidelines

The crew of Saturday’s Fox Sports college football pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff” will be sidelined because of COVID-19 guidelines, according to a statement released by Fox Sports.

The show is hosted by Rob Stone and includes former USC players Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart, former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, and former college football coach Urban Meyer. They will not appear in this week’s show before the USC-Arizona State game.

The show, usually two hours, will be condensed to one hour and the cast will be replaced with Charissa Thompson, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Emmanuel Acho. Thompson, Bradshaw and Long appear on Fox’s NFL Sunday while Acho appears on FS1’s “Speak for Yourself.”

According to Fox Sports, the decision to keep the original crew on the sidelines was in accordance with CDC guidance, L.A. County Department of Public Health safety guidelines and “out of an abundance of caution” for the crew.

According to the New York Post, which was the first to report, Fox Sports did not say if any of the on-air talent had COVID-19.

The Trojans’ season opener will go as planned.