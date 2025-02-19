USC joins Nebraska and Ohio State calling off its annual spring football game

After years of showcasing its football team at the end of every spring, USC will not host a spring game in 2025, a person familiar with the decision but not authorized to speak publicly told The Times.

Spring games had been held at USC since Pete Carroll strolled the sidelines of the Coliseum, giving fans a chance to get a first glimpse of the football team months ahead of the coming season.

But the decision to do away with the traditional exhibition comes as the major college football landscape continues to evolve at a rapid pace. Big Ten counterparts Nebraska and Ohio State also moved recently to cancel their spring games, and it’s likely that others will be close behind.

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule cited widespread tampering in college football as one of the primary reasons for the decision to cancel the Huskers’ spring game, which last year drew more than 60,000 fans and was followed by top performers entering the transfer portal after Rhule suggested they were wooed by other schools. Other coaches have mused about shifting the spring calendar to follow more of an NFL model.

The attendance at USC’s recent spring games was much more sparse than the likes of Nebraska or Ohio State. But without such a showcase, it will be a while before fans see players in action at the Coliseum. Practices this spring remain closed to the general public, just as they’ve been since Lincoln Riley took over as coach.

In lieu of a spring showcase, USC is planning to host two new events intended to give fans and former players a chance to engage with the program. In the spring, USC will host an event for former players on campus. And this summer, plans are in the works for a fan appreciation event separate from Salute to Troy.