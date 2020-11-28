USC defeats Montana as transfer Drew Peterson leads Trojans’ balanced scoring effort
Drew Peterson scored 13 points as USC defeated Montana 76-62 on Saturday night at Galen Center, with the Trojans getting points from all 10 of their players.
Peterson joined the Trojans (2-0) this season after transferring from Rice, where he played two years. Evan Mobley followed up his 21-point, nine-rebound college debut Wednesday with 11 points and six rebounds. Isaiah White added 10 points before fouling out.
Freshman Brandon Whitney scored 17 points — making eight of nine free throws — to lead the Grizzlies in their season opener. Fellow freshman Josh Bannan added 13 points before fouling out with 3:30 remaining. The Griz had seven players with at least three fouls each.
The Trojans opened the game with 32-8 run, included spurts of 7-0, 7-0 and 9-0. Isaiah Mobley made three of four free throws to cap the overall run and give USC its largest lead of the game.
From there, the Griz outscored USC 17-12 to trail 44-25 at halftime.
The Trojans shot 71% from the field in the first half, controlled the boards 19-6 and owned a 22-12 edge in the paint. The Griz were limited to nine-for-27 shooting from the field.
Montana outscored USC 37-32 in the second half but never got its deficit under double digits.
The Trojans made just three field goals over the game’s final 10½ minutes, when they were 12 of 20 from the free-throw line.
BIG PICTURE
Montana is challenging itself to start the season. The Griz have upcoming trips to Georgia and Pac-12 schools Washington and Arizona before Christmas. They finished third in the Big Sky last season after winning the league title the previous two seasons.
With COVID-19 surging nationwide, the Trojans travel to the East Coast to play two games next week. The trip will be an early season test on a neutral court as well as the team’s ability to remain free of the coronavirus that has already caused games to be canceled. It’s their only trip outside the Pac-12 this season.
UP NEXT
Montana: Visits Southern Utah for back-to-back games Thursday and Saturday, part of six straight road games to start the season.
USC: Travels to the Mohegan Sun Casino in Connecticut for games
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.