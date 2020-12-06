USC’s offense overwhelms Washington State from the start in convincing win

After the first score in traffic and the second over the top and a third streaking untouched on a jet sweep, all Amon-ra St. Brown could do was shrug. And then, score again.

It was a fitting sequence for a picture-perfect first quarter for USC, as much a haughty, half-hearted apology to Washington State as it was a celebration. By the time St. Brown leapt into the air for his fourth score of the first quarter, tying an NCAA record and shattering what little remained of Washington State’s confidence, the junior wideout had almost singlehandedly run the Cougars out of the Coliseum.

Still, the Trojans added another gut-punch touchdown. Just for good measure.

When the beating finally, mercifully, ceased on Sunday night, the five-touchdown lead USC built in just a quarter and a half was more than enough to crush the Cougars, 38-13, and leave the Trojans just one win away from a berth in the Pac-12 title game.

Never this season has USC looked so convincing as conference contenders as it did on Sunday night. After a week away, following a COVID-19 outbreak that canceled its previous outing, USC (4-0) dominated Washington State (1-2) in every facet of the game. Its offense was electric. Its defense, unmerciful. A missed kick from freshman Parker Lewis in the third quarter was USC’s only discernible mistake — and it came with a 32-point lead that might’ve convinced even cardboard fans to head for the exits.

USC wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown catches a touchdown pass in front of Washington State cornerback Armani Marsh during the first half of Sunday’s game. (Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images)

Otherwise, it was pretty much a perfect effort, the kind of all-around performance that suggests what the Trojans could be at their best.

All they needed, apparently, was a week’s vacation. Even without one of their starting offensive linemen and two more reserves, USC returned well-rested and ready to roll over its opponent.

It seemed a welcome respite for quarterback Kedon Slovis, especially, after the first three games this season prompted questions about his progress. But Slovis silenced those concerns Sunday with five first-half touchdowns, the first four to St. Brown, and the fifth, on a perfectly placed 35-yard bomb to Tyler Vaughns.

From the start, Slovis was as crisp and decisive as he’s been at any point since late last fall. After missing his first target to open the game, Slovis completed 18 straight passes, leaving little doubt about his discipline or the state of his right arm.

It was his left arm that caused some concern late, long after the game had been decided. Left in to helm the offense in the second half, Slovis appeared to hurt his non-throwing arm on a third-quarter sack. He went to the Trojans’ sideline medical tent, but exited shortly after, returning to the field after a single drive. He completed 25 of 32 passes for 287 yards, ushering USC to what’s sure to be its easiest victory of the season.