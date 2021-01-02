Loyola’s Ceyair Wright, a top cornerback recruit, commits to USC

A USC recruiting class already stocked with top defensive back prospects added its best playmaker yet on Saturday.

Four-star cornerback Ceyair Wright of Los Angeles Loyola committed to the Trojans during the All-American Bowl declaration special on Saturday, giving USC its sixth four-star defensive back in the 2021 class.

Wright is ranked as the No. 7 cornerback nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite Rankings, the highest-ranked defensive back in USC’s incoming class. He was one of USC’s top remaining targets in the wake of a successful early signing period that saw the Trojans land their largest class of defensive backs in recent memory.

His commitment marks another success for cornerbacks coach and newly promoted associate head coach Donte Williams, who was hired last season in part for his recruiting acumen.

That hire has since paid serious dividends, with Williams playing a major part in the commitments of eight of USC’s 20 players in the 2021 class.