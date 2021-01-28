USC defeats Oregon State to pull within a game of first place in Pac-12

A scoreless stretch at the end of their last meeting doomed USC to its lone defeat of the new year. But in its second chance against Oregon State on Thursday, USC got all the second chances it needed to redeem itself in a 75-62 victory.

Evan Mobley led USC with 14 points and 13 rebounds, good for his Pac-12-leading seventh double-double — the fifth time he’s managed that in USC’s last eight games.

His presence colored Thursday’s matchup far more than the two-point loss at Oregon State on Jan. 19 when he often receded from view on offense. Mobley was a force on the offensive glass this time and impossible to stop around the basket, as the freshman dunked five times.

USC’s dominance on the glass kept it alive in a slow first half that started off in similar fashion to the final minutes of its first game with the Beavers. The shots just weren’t falling, as USC (13-3, 7-2 ) hit only a third of its attempts in the first half. It was even worse from distance as the Trojans made only three of 14 three-point shots.

But every missed shot seemed to make its way back to the Trojans anyway. USC finished with 48 rebounds, including 21 on the offensive end. USC had 13 offensive rebounds in the first 13 minutes of the game.

It wasn’t until after the half that the Trojans were able to take advantage of those second chances. USC came out firing, hitting nearly 62% of its shots in the second half.

The victory moved USC to within a game of first-place UCLA (8-1) in the conference.

