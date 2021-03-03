USC beats Arizona State in first round of Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament

Jordyn Jenkins scored a career-high 16 points, Endyia Rogers added 15 points and a career-high 11 assists and eighth-seeded USC defeated ninth-seeded Arizona State 71-65 on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

The Trojans (11-11) earned a meeting with top-seeded and fourth-ranked Stanford in a quarterfinal game Thursday at 2 p.m.

Jordan Sanders scored 14 points for USC, with the three top scorers combining to make 20 of 25 shots to help the Trojans shoot 65% (30 for 46). They were seven for 14 from three-point range.

Taya Hanson scored 15 points on five three-pointers for the Sun Devils (11-10), who shot 35% (22 for 63). Maggie Besselink added 13 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

USC scored the first nine points of the game and the first 10 of the second quarter to lead 28-7. It was 39-22 at the half, with USC shooting 70% and Arizona State 29%.

In the first game Wednesday, fifth-seeded Oregon State defeated No. 12-seeded California 71-63. The Beavers will play third-seeded Oregon on Thursday at 11 a.m.

UCLA, seeded third in the tournament and ranked ninth in the nation, plays Thursday against the winner of the Wednesday night game between Washington and Colorado.