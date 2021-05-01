15 takeaways from USC spring football practices

It was a quiet spring for USC, which wrapped its last of 15 practices late Friday afternoon as the sun beat down on Howard Jones Field, beckoning for summer. For Clay Helton, the Trojans’ embattled coach, it was likely his last quiet stretch for some time, as the inevitable questions about his future loom.

Other questions remain after spring, from USC’s offensive line to its defensive backfield. But on the final day of spring, Helton remained unflinchingly positive. “We’ve learned a lot,” he said, “but we’ve also accomplished a lot in our mind.”

Here are 15 things we learned about USC after 15 spring practices:

Jaxson Dart during USC’s spring game on April 17. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)