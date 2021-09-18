USC rallies to rout Washington State in big debuts for Jaxson Dart, Donte Williams

On the first Saturday of a new era, a steady rain fell over the rolling hills of the Palouse. For USC, at the end of a long, emotional week, it was fitting imagery. Here was a chance to start anew, to wash away all that came before under Clay Helton, to salvage a season already slipping from its grasp. All week, Donte Williams preached the importance of moving forward, and here, in a driving downpour, was the chance to follow through on the promise of their new interim coach.

But as the rain came down, everything started to unravel. USC’s defense was on its heels. The offense had no answers. Even the team plane had refused to stay upright, tipping on its tail the night before in what seemed to be an ominous bit of foreshadowing. And then, on the Trojans’ first drive, Kedon Slovis slammed to the turf, wrenching his neck, and didn’t get up.

To think then, as its worst fears unfolded, that USC (2-1) would roar triumphantly back, scoring 45 unanswered behind a freshman backup quarterback, would have seemed stranger than fiction, like a plot stolen from a sports movie script too dubious to be made. But here was undeniable evidence in the form of stellar freshman Jaxson Dart, clutching the postgame sword in front of the band, lingering on the bleachers long enough to snap selfies with whoever wanted their own proof, determined to soak in as much of the afterglow of USC’s stunning 45-14 victory over Washington State as he could.

An electric 391-yard, four-touchdown debut certainly didn’t seem in the cards as the freshman first entered the huddle, buzzing with nervous energy. Stay in the moment, Dart reminded himself. Keep your emotions in check. But with USC driving, Dart threw an errant pass into traffic and it was picked off.

× Highlights from USC’s 45-14 victory over Washington State on Sunday.

A few drives later, he lost a fumble.

“Things were going a little fast for me at the start,” Dart said. “I felt like, you know, for me to succeed I had to just forget about it and just move on.”

That had been the message all week from Williams, who was handed the role of interim coach Monday without any previous head coaching experience. The ace recruiter and cornerbacks coach had done what he could to focus the Trojans on the future, making only minor changes throughout the week, most intended to address culture rather than scheme. The little things — from a new dress code to a cleaner locker room — would add up, he promised them.

After pressing early, that progress began to show early in the second quarter, albeit only briefly at first. As Washington State threatened inside the two-yard-line, USC’s defense stopped the Cougars on four consecutive plays, forcing a turnover on downs.

“All of a sudden, they stepped up, and they stepped up in a big way,” Williams said.

The Cougars scored once more to take a 14-0 lead. But from then on, USC wouldn’t allow a point. Until midway through the fourth quarter, it didn’t even allow Washington State a first down.

“Once we’re like that,” linebacker Drake Jackson said, “you can’t stop us.”

USC wide receiver Drake London runs with the ball in front of Washington State linebacker Travion Brown. London had 13 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

There was no stopping Dart from that point either, even after one particularly hard hit to his left knee left him hobbling to the huddle throughout. He started to find his stride, anyway. As USC faced a fourth and nine with only 38 seconds remaining in the half, players lobbied Williams to let Dart take a shot.

“I was thinking maybe at this moment in time, we was thinking field goal a little bit,” Williams said. “And I looked at a couple guys and Drake [London] came to me and said, ‘We going to kick a field goal?’ I said, ‘You know what, you guys told me you believe in me, I believe in y’all. Let’s score.’ ”

Dart changed the play call at the line. And as Gary Bryant Jr. sprinted past Washington State’s last line of defense, the freshman unloaded a deep bomb, finding him in perfect stride for a 38-yard touchdown that would completely turn the tide.

“I looked up, and it was just a great ball, right into my hands,” Bryant said.

Trojans wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. (1) celebrates his 38-yard touchdown catch with tight end Jude Wolfe (18) and offensive lineman Liam Jimmons. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

There was plenty more where that come from after halftime, as USC came out of the locker room determined to run the Cougars out of their own building. After failing to score a third-quarter touchdown in seven of its last eight games, USC tallied four touchdowns in the third quarter alone, blowing the doors off of Washington State’s defense. Its own defense even got in on the party, forcing a fumble that Tuli Tuipulotu recovered in the end zone.

With barely any help from his backfield, which registered a paltry 25 yards in 16 carries, Dart took over on his own. He found Bryant again on a short swing pass and Drake London twice for touchdowns in traffic, all in the third quarter alone.

USC running back Keaontay Ingram carries the ball in front of Washington State defensive end Andrew Edson during the first half. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

“He proved to us that he’s got heart,” Bryant said. “We always knew he had the talent. He always competed at practice every day. But he had the heart to come out and fight when we needed him.”

How long they will need Dart under center is still to be determined. Williams said he expects Slovis to practice this coming week and “we’ll take it from there.”

Whether he will return to his role as the starting quarterback, after such a dynamic debut from Dart, is up in the air.

“Every day, every position, of everybody on this team, it’s always a battle,” Williams said.

It wasn’t long after the Trojans’ four-touchdown quarter that the battle was decisively won, the past week finally behind them.

As the Trojans found their way to the locker room in the aftermath, Dart lingered in the bleachers, enjoying the spoils. The freshman posed for every possible photo, offering up instant mementos of a debut no one would soon forget.

Then Dart hobbled toward the tunnel and into fame, never once looking back.