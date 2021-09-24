USC vs. Oregon State: Kedon Slovis returns to lead Trojans pushing for a sharp game

Oregon State (2-1) at USC (2-1)

7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum

TV: FS1

Betting line: USC by 11 points

Advertisement

Advertisement

Donte Williams dazzled in his head coaching debut as USC blew out Washington State on the road, but an encore victory will be harder to secure, even at home.

“Last week, sometimes, things are easy because it’s new, it’s fresh,” Williams said this week. “Guys are excited. So when it’s the second time through sometimes, it becomes a grind a little bit.”

Keeping the team engaged as the dust settles from the coaching change is Williams’ main task against Oregon State , with the Trojans favored by 11. Times staff writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen breaks down top storylines entering the matchup: