USC vs. Oregon State: Injuries may put Trojans’ quarterback battle on hold

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is ‘day to day’ because of knee injury

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart throws a pass during a game against Washington State on Sept. 18 in Pullman, Wash. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

USC’s unexpected quarterback competition might have to wait.

After hobbling through his dynamic debut Saturday following a shot to the knee, freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart is still dealing with soreness and will be “day to day” this week, USC interim coach Donte Williams revealed Monday night on USC’s Trojans Live radio show.

Williams said Sunday there would be a competition this week between Dart and junior Kedon Slovis to see who would lead the offense on Saturday against Oregon State. But on Monday night, he explained USC plans to “hold [Dart] out a little bit for precautionary reasons.”

“We’re going to save Jaxson from himself a little bit,” Williams said, adding the quarterback competition would still continue this week.

