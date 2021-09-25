Photos: USC loses to Oregon State 45-27 at the Coliseum

Share
USC’s hopes of a midseason turnaround were shattered Saturday night in a 45-27 loss to Oregon State at the Coliseum. It marked Oregon State’s first win over the Trojans at the Coliseum since 1960 and the loss dropped USC to 1-2 in Pac-12 play.
Here is a collection of images capturing some of the game’s biggest moments from veteran Los Angeles Times photographer Gina Ferazzi.
