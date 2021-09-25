USC vs. Oregon State: Live updates, betting odds, videos and more

USC vs. Oregon State: Kedon Slovis returns to lead Trojans pushing for a sharp game

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis returns to lead the Trojans’ offense against Oregon State. (Young Kwak / Associated Press)

Donte Williams dazzled in his head coaching debut as USC blew out Washington State on the road, but an encore victory will be harder to secure, even at home.

“Last week, sometimes, things are easy because it’s new, it’s fresh,” Williams said this week. “Guys are excited. So when it’s the second time through sometimes, it becomes a grind a little bit.”

Keeping the team engaged as the dust settles from the coaching change is Williams’ main task against Oregon State , with the Trojans favored by 11. Times staff writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen breaks down top storylines entering the matchup:

And still QB1

Kedon Slovis won the first round of USC’s new quarterback battle by default as Jaxson Dart is sidelined after surgery on a torn meniscus. Slovis, a three-year starter, didn’t appear to be bothered in practice by the neck injury that knocked him out of the game at Washington State and didn’t show signs of backing down after his job status was in question.

“A lot of guys in this locker room, including myself, believe in him,” Williams said of Slovis’ performance in practice this week. “I saw somebody who’s coming back that’s just resumed their role where they normally are, which is the starting quarterback.”

Read more >>>