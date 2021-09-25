USC vs. Oregon State: Live updates, betting odds, videos and more

USC vs. Oregon State: College football betting picks, odds and analysis
Change can be a good thing. Just ask the USC Trojans. Not only did the first game without Clay Helton go extremely well, freshman QB Jaxson Dart became the man of the hour in relief of Kedon Slovis.
As the Trojans go into Saturday’s game with Oregon State, however, it looks like Slovis will be back behind center and Dart may not even be dressed, as both USC quarterbacks battle injuries. Dart missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday, but Slovis was back taking first-team reps.
The never-ending saga for this program just keeps on going.
Oregon State Beavers at USC Trojans (-11, 62.5)
Interim head coach Donte Williams says that we’ll all find out the starting QB on Saturday. It would seem that the Trojans will turn once again to Slovis in this game, as the junior from Scottsdale shakes off the neck injury that knocked him out of last week’s game. Slovis was injured during the second offensive series for the Trojans after completing one pass for eight yards. The offense really took off with Dart, who threw for 391 yards and was USC’s leading rusher with 32 yards on six carries.
USC vs. Oregon State: Kedon Slovis returns to lead Trojans pushing for a sharp game
Donte Williams dazzled in his head coaching debut as USC blew out Washington State on the road, but an encore victory will be harder to secure, even at home.
“Last week, sometimes, things are easy because it’s new, it’s fresh,” Williams said this week. “Guys are excited. So when it’s the second time through sometimes, it becomes a grind a little bit.”
Keeping the team engaged as the dust settles from the coaching change is Williams’ main task against Oregon State , with the Trojans favored by 11. Times staff writer Thuc Nhi Nguyen breaks down top storylines entering the matchup:
And still QB1
Kedon Slovis won the first round of USC’s new quarterback battle by default as Jaxson Dart is sidelined after surgery on a torn meniscus. Slovis, a three-year starter, didn’t appear to be bothered in practice by the neck injury that knocked him out of the game at Washington State and didn’t show signs of backing down after his job status was in question.
“A lot of guys in this locker room, including myself, believe in him,” Williams said of Slovis’ performance in practice this week. “I saw somebody who’s coming back that’s just resumed their role where they normally are, which is the starting quarterback.”