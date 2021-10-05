USC coaching search heat check: The latest hottest — and coldest — candidates

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell takes the field with his players before a game against Connecticut last season. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

MOVING DOWN: Luke Fickell, Cincinnati coach: I went to Cincinnati last week to learn more about Fickell and assess whether he would be able to uproot his wife and six kids from their Ohio roots to step into the adventure of a lifetime in Los Angeles. I left feeling like it was unlikely — read the profile to understand why — but still possible because his wife, mother and mentors did not slam the door on USC.

In my weekly review Saturday night, I pointed out why I think Cincinnati’s emphatic win over Notre Dame makes it even more unlikely.

That said, because of the connection between him and USC athletic director Mike Bohn, who hired Fickell at Cincinnati, he’s going to be perceived as a serious candidate up until the moment Bohn says it’s someone else.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State coach: The Cyclones began the season ranked No. 7 but have lost to Iowa and Baylor. Here’s the thing, though: The shine should not come off at all. What he’s accomplished in Ames is so impressive that a disappointing start does not remotely overshadow it.

The polite sports media in the state of Iowa have not asked Campbell about the USC opening. So there’s no denial or non-denial to report. It would make sense for Campbell to be looking for a step up from Iowa State, particularly as his roster will be looking at a rebuild after this season, and a mediocre 2021 season could be just what Bohn needs to persuade Campbell it’s time to move on.

Bill O’Brien, Alabama offensive coordinator: Nobody talks to the Crimson Tide offensive coordinator during the season because of Nick Saban’s rules, so the buzz on USC and O’Brien, the former Penn State and Houston Texans head coach, is likely to stay quiet by default. The Crimson Tide’s offense hasn’t lost much under his stewardship thus far, even with the losses of quarterback Mac Jones, running back Najee Harris and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. If all goes right for USC and another premier job doesn’t open that would interest O’Brien, the assumption here is he would jump at the chance to come to L.A. and lead the program’s revival.

Kalani Sitake, Brigham Young coach: Sitake is a name that I didn’t include on my first attempt at a list after Helton was fired, but the Cougars are 5-0 (3-0 against the Pac-12 South) and ranked No. 10. Sitake plays a physical style of football that would appeal to Trojans backers, and they’ll get to see what BYU is made of in the season finale Nov. 27 at the Coliseum. It would be fascinating to see how well a coach of Polynesian descent could recruit at USC.