I grew up in Louisiana during a period in the 1990s when it would have been nearly unthinkable that LSU football was going to win three national championships in the first two decades of the new millennium.

Of course, I’m sure kids who called Southern California home around that time would have felt the same way about USC football’s prospects.

The reality today is that LSU and USC are both top-10 programs, and every such program aside from Ohio State has experienced a lengthy downturn since 1990. Some teams, like the Trojans, are struggling to escape theirs — and will now be looking to a fresh face to break the cycle of mediocrity.

The Tigers are in a situation all their own. They found lightning in a bottle in 2019 with Joe Burrow and a trio of future NFL wide receivers, but, other than that voodoo concoction, they’ve lived in the long shadow of Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty. Now, as quickly as he became a legend in his home state, Ed Orgeron is done, and LSU’s fans are joining USC’s in asking: Who’s next?

Until these openings are filled, the debate about which job is more attractive will rage on from L.A. to La. I decided to break the discussion into four categories to see if we can gain clarity: