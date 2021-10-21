Where does the USC job rank nationally? Experts weigh in on the Trojans’ search

Mora: It’s hard to coach in L.A. as a college coach. Let me give you a couple reasons. If you’re the head coach at Penn State, you can live a couple blocks off campus, and you can have a nice house where the kids on your team can come over for a meal or to hang out, and you can have a real family atmosphere that I think kids crave at that age. Those are valuable things when you’re building a program. And one thing that’s really different and difficult about L.A. is you have to live quite a way from the campus. I lived 18 miles from UCLA, and you’re fighting the traffic. If you ask the kids to feel welcome at your house, they just can’t get there. That doesn’t sound like a big deal, but it is if you’re the college coach as opposed to the NFL coach. In college, the family element is so important. I wanted my children around the program and our players at UCLA, but it was hard because they had to travel so far to get there. When I was a young kid, my dad coached at Colorado, and we lived a bike ride away from the campus. There was a bond that was created. That’s something you have to overcome. It’s not for everybody.

Then-interim USC coach Clay Helton is embraced by his wife, Angela, at midfield after the Trojans beat Utah 32-24 on Oct. 24, 2015 at the Coliseum. Potential USC head-coaching candidates must weigh the potential impact the job could have on their families. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Wannstedt: It’s a tough enough profession, and, you know, the people USC is talking to, the quality of life has to be somewhat in line for them, just like the coaching job.

Advertisement

Neuheisel: It depends on where they are in their life. If they’ve already made a bunch of money, they won’t worry so much about the taxes.

Mora: They keep saying James Franklin, and I keep trying to figure out, why would James Franklin want to come to USC? He’s at a good school, he recruits well, it’s very competitive in that division. I think he likes to compete. From what I’ve seen, he’s paid well, it’s a great place to live, with the cost of living, the family atmosphere. It’s much different than Southern California. My mom went to USC, my dad got his master’s at USC, and I have two kids that graduated from USC. I have a high regard for that program, but I go, OK, what is the allure of USC over Penn State? Other than money. And it has to be a lot of money, because it’s a different lifestyle in Southern California.

Wannstedt: College football is all about recruiting. It’s the lifeline. When you’re in Southern California, you’re in a hotbed of talent within driving distance to fill that need.

Mora: In the era of the transfer portal, kids are always going to want to come to USC. In terms of name, image and likeness, I think there’s more opportunities in Southern California than probably anywhere else in the country.

Neuheisel: Imagine being in Los Angeles, wearing your USC shirt or tie and going to all the major corporations with USC blood and going in there and saying, “I want you to endow a block of money that is basically going to pay for our tight end position to be an advertiser for your company.” Right now, because the NCAA drug their feet so badly, you can go build an NIL opportunity to keep the kids in Southern California home and you can build a team faster than you can say “lickity split.” Go get a guy who knows how to build a team, fill the Coliseum, get Hollywood back on the sidelines, and boom, presto, you’re in the playoff and [Pac-12 Commissioner] George Kliavkoff is breathing a sigh of relief.