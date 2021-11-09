Advertisement
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis sits out practice because of lower leg injury

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis looks to throw a pass against Arizona State.
USC quarterback Kedon Slovis looks to throw a pass against Arizona State on Saturday in Tempe.
(Darryl Webb / Associated Press)
By Ryan KartjeStaff Writer 
An already uncertain quarterback situation grew more unsettled Tuesday, as USC’s Kedon Slovis sat out practice because of a lower leg injury, leaving freshman Jaxson Dart to assume first-team duties at the position.

Slovis suffered the injury during Saturday’s loss to Arizona State, but he showed no obvious signs of pain after the game. On Tuesday, he had a noticeable limp and wore a sleeve on his left knee.

Trojans interim coach Donte Williams said Slovis was “day to day” but was cryptic when discussing a return to competing with Dart, with whom Slovis rotated the last two games.

“Right now, we’re fortunate enough to continue that competition once Kedon is back healthy and see if he ever even gets back healthy,” Williams said. “It’s an injury, and you don’t know where that may take you.”

When asked whether Slovis might need surgery, Williams said no, before adding, “I hope not.”

“We haven’t looked that far into it. It’s just day to day right now. See where he’s at.”

Slovis will have an extra week to allow his sore leg to heal, after USC’s matchup with California set for Saturday was postponed because of positive COVID-19 cases at Cal.

That extra time could help USC get back another of its offensive weapons too. Freshman tight end Michael Trigg, who sat out the last three games because of a knee injury, was dressed for Tuesday’s practice but limited.

