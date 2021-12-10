Top-rated USC offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees will return for sixth season

At the end of a week that saw its most dynamic player, receiver Drake London, declare for the NFL draft and several others enter the transfer portal, USC got some reassuring news along its offensive line.

Andrew Vorhees, USC’s top-rated offensive lineman last season, will return for a sixth season, offering the Trojans an important anchor along a front that could be in flux this offseason.

“There is still more that I want to accomplish this coming season,” Vorhees wrote in a post on social media, “and I am ready to work.”

Vorhees has started for four seasons in various positions along USC’s offensive line, but mostly on the interior. That’s where he opened last season, before shifting to left tackle as freshman Courtland Ford dealt with injuries during the season’s final month.

Vorhees excelled in that role, but it’s unclear which position he’ll play in his final season at USC or who will join him from last season’s line. Right tackle Jalen McKenzie has already announced he’ll enter the NFL draft. Center Brett Neilon and offensive guard Liam Jimmons are also eligible to declare for the draft if they choose, while more departures from throughout USC’s roster are expected over the coming weeks.

Another veteran starter, safety Chase Williams, announced this week his intention to enter the transfer portal.