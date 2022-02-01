USC’s new rivalry assassin: Five things to know about QB Caleb Williams

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams throws against Baylor on Nov. 13. (Ray Carlin / Associated Press)

Williams picked Oklahoma not because the East Coast kid dreamed of hurling passes on the prairie but because he wanted to be coached by Riley, who had just developed Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray into Heisman Trophy winners and No. 1 overall NFL draft picks. It appeared Rattler would be next, and the expectation was that Williams would spend his first fall in college readying himself to take over in 2022.

But Rattler did not look the part of a Heisman favorite in the season’s first month, and some disgruntled OU fans chanted, “We want Caleb!” When the Sooners fell behind to the Longhorns, Riley made the bold move to see what the freshman could do.

The next week, Riley did not name a starter, hoping to keep it quiet. The OU Daily, the student newspaper, watched practice from a nearby parking facility and reported that Williams was taking the first-team snaps, which riled Riley, who was known for limiting media access in Norman. Freshmen were not allowed to speak to media, and Williams was not made available until after Riley had left for USC, after OU’s bowl game.

For all the hype Williams received after the Texas win, the Oklahoma offense still did not fully take off with him under center. The Sooners barely survived a trip to Kansas. They were stymied by Dave Aranda’s Baylor defense in a road loss in Waco, Texas. Williams completed just 20 of 39 passes in a defeat at Oklahoma State that kept the Sooners out of the Big 12 Conference championship game.

Williams still completed 64.5% of his passes for 1,912 yards and 21 touchdowns with only four interceptions. He also rushed for 442 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 5.6 yards per carry.