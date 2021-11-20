USC vs. UCLA: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

USC vs. UCLA matchups: Trojans’ Coliseum win streak in jeopardy against Bruins

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson avoids getting tackled by USC linebacker Juliano Falaniko at the Coliseum during the 2019 season. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Whether it’s been on the way to a national championship or the Holiday Bowl, whether it’s been coached by the celebrated Pete Carroll or the reviled Paul Hackett, USC has almost always been able to count on one thing since 1999: beating UCLA at the Coliseum. The Trojans have won 10 of 11 rivalry games at home over that span, the exception coming during a 35-14 loss to the Bruins in 2013. That trend could be jeopardized when USC (4-5 overall, 3-4 Pac-12) faces UCLA (6-4, 4-3) as a 3½-point underdog at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game broadcast by Fox. The Trojans are an underwhelming 2-3 at the Coliseum this season, with each of the losses coming by double digits. Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch looks at the top matchups and story lines:

Staying power?

Each team could have a new coach when the teams meet in 2022 at the Rose Bowl.

USC is assured of it after making Donte Williams the placeholder for its next coach upon the firing of Clay Helton in September. Even with his team headed to the school’s first bowl game since 2017, UCLA’s Chip Kelly may need to beat both the Trojans and California to ensure he returns next season.

That means there should be considerably more tension for Kelly, who seeks to quiet the critics who have been calling for his job since back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah ended the Bruins’ chances of winning the Pac-12 South.

A win over the Trojans would improve Kelly’s record to 2-2 in the rivalry game. A loss and Kelly might be headed for the same fate as predecessors Bob Toledo, Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel and Jim Mora, each of whom lost to USC in the days before being fired. Something to keep in mind: Kelly’s Bruins have been at their best on the road this season, winning three of four games.

Read more >>>