USC vs. UCLA: Live updates, news, odds and highlights

USC vs. UCLA matchups: Trojans’ Coliseum win streak in jeopardy against Bruins
Whether it’s been on the way to a national championship or the Holiday Bowl, whether it’s been coached by the celebrated Pete Carroll or the reviled Paul Hackett, USC has almost always been able to count on one thing since 1999: beating UCLA at the Coliseum. The Trojans have won 10 of 11 rivalry games at home over that span, the exception coming during a 35-14 loss to the Bruins in 2013. That trend could be jeopardized when USC (4-5 overall, 3-4 Pac-12) faces UCLA (6-4, 4-3) as a 3½-point underdog at 1 p.m. Saturday in a game broadcast by Fox. The Trojans are an underwhelming 2-3 at the Coliseum this season, with each of the losses coming by double digits. Los Angeles Times staff writer Ben Bolch looks at the top matchups and story lines:
Staying power?
Each team could have a new coach when the teams meet in 2022 at the Rose Bowl.
USC is assured of it after making Donte Williams the placeholder for its next coach upon the firing of Clay Helton in September. Even with his team headed to the school’s first bowl game since 2017, UCLA’s Chip Kelly may need to beat both the Trojans and California to ensure he returns next season.
That means there should be considerably more tension for Kelly, who seeks to quiet the critics who have been calling for his job since back-to-back losses to Oregon and Utah ended the Bruins’ chances of winning the Pac-12 South.
A win over the Trojans would improve Kelly’s record to 2-2 in the rivalry game. A loss and Kelly might be headed for the same fate as predecessors Bob Toledo, Karl Dorrell, Rick Neuheisel and Jim Mora, each of whom lost to USC in the days before being fired. Something to keep in mind: Kelly’s Bruins have been at their best on the road this season, winning three of four games.
For USC and UCLA, crosstown rivalry game should provide a jolt to lifeless season
As their seasons slipped away and their tenures grew tenuous, each of the last three UCLA football coaches marched into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at a crossroads … never to make the 11-mile trip back across town.
A narrow loss at USC in 2017 served as the final dagger in the Jim Mora era. For Rick Neuheisel, a 50-0 embarrassment in 2011 at the hands of the Bruins’ bitter rival brought about a swift end to a four-year run that had yielded just one winning season. Before that, Karl Dorrell left the crosstown rivalry with his walking papers in 2007, a day after being trampled by the Trojans for the fourth time in five seasons.
But each of those three brought better records into the rivalry defeats than the Bruins’ current coach will Saturday. Chip Kelly is a meager 16-25 since arriving at UCLA, with only two victories against teams that finished with winning records. Two more games remain for Kelly to save his job, but as another unsatisfying season under the Bruins coach comes to a close, the precedent set by his predecessors begs a big question:
Could a loss to an unraveling rival be his last straw at UCLA?
USC vs. UCLA: College football betting lines, odds, spread and how to watch
As the Rams limp into their bye week, USC comes back from an unexpected week off after its game against California was rescheduled for Dec. 4. We’ll see if the week of practice and a chance to refocus for the last three games of the season will give the Trojans new life for Saturday’s game against UCLA.
This rivalry dates to 1929, when USC won the inaugural game 76-0. The Victory Bell was introduced in 1939 and the victor took ownership of the bell starting in 1942. Overall, USC leads 51-32-7 and has won five of the last six meetings as we get ready for kickoff at the Coliseum.
UCLA (-3.5, 65.5) at USC, 1 p.m., FOX
The Bruins are favored on the road in this rivalry for the first time since 2001. UCLA was -3.5 in that game as well and the end result was a 27-0 USC victory. We’ll see if history ends up repeating itself, but this is the third time in four years that neither team has been ranked for the head-to-head matchup. The last time that happened was 2010.
UCLA vs. USC roundtable: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Jaxson Dart can deliver fireworks
UCLA and USC entered this season with Pac-12 championship aspirations. Instead, they’re limping into their annual rivalry showdown at the Coliseum on Saturday with little more than pride on the line.
Moderated by L.A. Times associate sports editor Iliana Limón Romero,
college football writers Ben Bolch, Ryan Kartje and Thuc Nhi Nguyen answered key questions entering the matchup.
Is this the lowest energy ebb in recent rivalry history and does that alter the value of a potential win?
Bolch: It sure feels like it. USC is playing out a lost season under an interim coach and UCLA might be in its final weeks under Chip Kelly if the Bruins slip in their remaining games against the Trojans or California. Thank goodness UCLA linebacker Bo Calvert, who at one point was verbally committed to USC, injected some vitality into the week when he referred to the Trojans as the “little boys across the street” and used an apt metaphor when he said the Bruins wanted to “put the final dagger in them.”
Kartje: There isn’t an ounce of juice in this game from an external perspective. At USC, fans are ready for this miserable season to be over and a new coach to be hired. Internally, players and coaches insist that the energy is there, but I have a hard time seeing it. There was no Victory Bell at practice. No buzz on campus. There was zero trash talk coming out of USC this week, and that was clearly intentional. When cornerback Chris Steele was asked about the emotions in this game, he told us he couldn’t say what he wanted to say, before he was ushered out of the interview. I think everyone on campus would prefer this season hurry along.
Nguyen: I knew there was a reason why Bo Calvert was one of the media’s favorite interviews. Getting a little bit of bulletin board material helps liven up the week when everything else about the season has been such a dud. We thought 2018, when UCLA was in its first season under Chip Kelly and the Trojans were heading toward a losing season, was an all-time low in disappointment, but we only had to wait three more years to go even lower.
Is Chip Kelly done if he loses this game?
‘May the best Shaw win.’ Cousins on rival UCLA and USC spirit squads ready to face off
USC is going to win. Hannah Shaw is sure of it. The Song Girls captain is so confident that she intends to go up to a counterpart on the UCLA dance team before the rivalry game and issue a challenge.
“I’ll say, ‘Get ready, game on,’ ” Hannah said. “ ‘May the best Shaw win.’ ”
UCLA is going to win. Lauren Shaw is sure of it. The Bruins dance team member is so confident that she won’t back down when approached by that familiar face in the pleated skirt, white sweater and red shoes.
“I’ll probably just be like, ‘See you on the field,’ ” Lauren said. “ ‘Good luck, you’re going to need it.’ ”
USC quarterback Jaxson Dart has chance to prove himself as starter against UCLA
As the sun set over USC’s practice field Tuesday, Jaxson Dart stepped into his place at the helm of a slumping offense, taking the reins as if they’d been saved for him. The freshman was just named USC’s starting quarterback, and for the time being, his ascent was technically temporary. But as Dart took over ahead of what will be his first collegiate start Saturday, it was impossible to shake the feeling that a new dawn was beckoning even while the sun still was setting on USC’s season.
With junior Kedon Slovis still sidelined by a lower leg injury, USC interim coach Donte Williams said he had no other choice but to elevate Dart this week against UCLA. Whether that will remain the case afterward remains to be seen, but Williams offered no timeline for Slovis’ return on Tuesday. Again, he was cryptic about his usual starter’s status, suggesting both that Slovis “possibly” could miss the rest of the season and also that he might return to practice this week.
But after playing coy for months about his quarterbacks in the name of gamesmanship, Williams broke with his usual protocol to publicly declare Dart the starter Monday night.
He downplayed the gravity of that decision a day later, but as Dart took over Tuesday, the significance didn’t seem lost on anyone else.
Would going 8-4 leave UCLA football fans in a chipper mood over their embattled coach?
UCLA could very well finish the regular season 8-4, a level of success the program hasn’t achieved since posting that same record in 2015.
But what would it mean?
The last time UCLA went 8-4, it was considered a wild disappointment. The Bruins got overrun by Nebraska in the Foster Farms Bowl, resulting in a new offensive coordinator and a change in philosophy designed to make the team more physical to match up with teams like the Cornhuskers and Stanford (it didn’t work).
Matching that record this season would allow UCLA to play in another mid-tier bowl while satisfying those in the save-Chip-Kelly camp. The embattled coach’s supporters could point to three consecutive wins to close the regular season as well as an upward trajectory from 3-9 to 4-8 to 3-4 to 8-4 in Kelly’s four seasons while qualifying for a bowl for the first time since 2017.
The earlier refrain still applies: What would it mean?