'✌✌✌': USC players, coaches and fans react to Caleb Williams signing
The “fight on” emoji appears quite often on the Twitter feeds of USC teams, athletes, coaches and fans.
Sometimes the symbol stands alone, ✌, with the sender of the tweet confident that anyone who matters will be able to interpret the meaning behind the two fingers in a V shape.
That apparently wasn’t quite the case Jan. 15, when one such post on USC football’s official Twitter feed led fans to assume that Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams was about to become a Trojan.
It didn’t happen. Not that day anyway.
For weeks, USC fans have been waiting anxiously to find out whether Caleb Williams will transfer to USC. The university isn’t making the wait easier.
So 17 days later, when Williams finally did announce that he was joining his former coach, Lincoln Riley, at USC, the Trojans athletic department was very clear with its ✌ tweet.
Williams simply tweeted the symbol and #FightOn hashtag to go with a video announcing his decision.
Caleb Williams ended weeks of speculation and joined the USC program, giving Lincoln Riley the most coveted quarterback in the transfer portal.
There were “fight on” emojis aplenty across Trojan nation after the long-awaited announcement from the quarterback who became an overnight star after stepping in for struggling Oklahoma starter Spencer Rattler last October.
Former USC Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart tweeted to Williams: “There’s been a long history of great Qb’s to wear the Cardinal and Gold. Can’t wait for you to establish your legacy! Welcome to @USC_FB.”
Another former USC great, Rodney Peete, tweeted: “Fight On Baby!!!! Welcome to the FAMILY!!! Everyone is on Notice...We Are SC!”
Here are five things to know about new USC quarterback Caleb Williams, who is following coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Los Angeles.
Dez Bryant, a former star receiver for Oklahoma State and the Dallas Cowboys tweeted, “Looking forward to watching you dominate!”
Williams responded: “Appreciate it dez! Can’t wait to dominate with this team!”
