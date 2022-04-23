USC spring game takeaways: Caleb Williams lives up to hype and others show promise

After months of build-up, Lincoln Riley stood in the Coliseum tunnel Saturday and allowed himself a deep exhale. He’d breathlessly assembled a new staff, revamped the roster via the transfer portal and laid the foundation for a new team culture, all since his stunning hire in late November. Now, after all that tireless reconstructing, the time had finally come to unveil the progress.

But first, USC’s new coach allowed himself a moment to enjoy his first stroll down the stadium’s tunnel. As he did, Riley couldn’t help but envision what it might feel like next fall.

“Certainly gives you chills,” he said. “Check your pulse if it doesn’t.”

USC coach Lincoln Riley turns toward midfield at the end of the Trojans’ spring football game Saturday at the Coliseum. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Unlike past spring games at USC, there was an actual, discernible pulse to be found within the Coliseum. An announced crowd of 33,427 was in attendance Saturday — a record for the Trojans since they began tracking spring game turnout in the late 1990s. All were eager to get their first glimpse of Riley and his band of transfers, none of whom we’ve seen much of since spring practice began.

“If you’re in this city, and you don’t feel the momentum around this program, you’re not paying attention,” Riley said. “Our guys feel it right now.”

So how did those good vibes translate to the field Saturday? Here’s what we saw in what turned out to be a 34-30 spring scrimmage win for USC’s offense over the Trojans’ defense.