Don’t expect Drake London 2.0: Takeaways on Jordan Addison joining USC

When Drake London broke his ankle in October, ending his season after only eight games, the impact on USC’s offense was basically catastrophic. London was the centerpiece of the Trojans passing attack, a physically dominant wideout capable of conjuring offense out of double and triple teams.

No receiver in college football carried more on their shoulders. At the time of his injury, London was on pace for 132 catches, a school record, and the runaway favorite for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s most outstanding receiver. But the injury ended that discussion — and USC’s season — opening the door instead for an equally prolific wideout on the other side of the country to claim the title of top receiver in college football.

Now that receiver, Jordan Addison, is on his way to USC, where he’ll follow in the footsteps of London as the undisputed top target in the Trojans passing attack. The prospect of such a move may have seemed ludicrous only a few years ago. But here was one of the best players in college football bending the transfer market to his favor, sending a signal to the rest of the sport that any player could leave at any time, if he so pleased.

That notion didn’t sit well with many in the sport. His transfer this week to USC struck a nerve, inspiring wild, unsubstantiated rumors, tampering accusations and multiple angry phone calls from Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi to new USC coach Lincoln Riley.

The implications of Addison’s decision are certainly wide reaching. There’s no denying that. But what exactly does it mean for USC? For Addison? For the future of college football as we know it?

A few takeaways …