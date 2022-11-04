USC defense looks to get back on track against Cal: Three things to watch Saturday

After a second straight game during which his defense allowed more than 500 yards and missed at least a dozen-and-a-half tackles in the process, Alex Grinch was asked whether he feels USC might be a few minor fixes away on defense — or if bigger-scale changes were required to right the ship.

“It feels awful is how it feels,” USC’s defensive coordinator answered.

It’s been a season of brutal honesty from Grinch, whose group is allowing more than 400 yards per game, a total that lags far behind the rest of the Pac-12’s contenders and ranks right in line with USC’s porous defense from a year ago. Though, a terrific turnover margin — plus-16, tops in the country — and stellar play in the red zone this season — 71.4% conversion rate allowed, 11th-best — has saved USC’s defense from completely imploding like it often did in 2021.

“The only reason we can sleep at night right now, and the only reason we won the game the other night is because we played hard,” Grinch said. “That gives you a shot.”

Against California and its anemic offense, it might not matter. Cal ranks 11th in the Pac-12 in scoring offense and 10th in total offense, and its starting quarterback, Jack Plummer, enters Saturday banged up after taking 25 sacks during the season’s first eight weeks.

If USC’s defense has any hope of getting back on track, it presumably must do so over the next two weeks. UCLA awaits after that.

“We have to make sure we give [Cal] the best version of us,” Grinch said. “We haven’t done that in a long time.”

Here are three things to watch for when USC faces California on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ESPN):

Receiver status

USC wide receiver Jordan Addison carries the ball against Utah during the first half on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

After its top two targets sat out in Arizona, the status of both Jordan Addison and Mario Williams remains uncertain a week later.

Both practiced in a limited capacity this week. Speaking generally about USC’s four injured starters — which also includes linebacker Eric Gentry and offensive guard Andrew Vorhees — USC coach Lincoln Riley said he saw “really good progress” from all four this week, including Addison and Williams.

A decision on either of the two wideouts may not come until game time on Saturday. But USC proved last week that it has plenty of firepower even without them.

Caleb Williams threw for a career-high 411 yards against Arizona, while spreading the ball out to a fleet of reserve receivers. Tahj Washington and Kyle Ford eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Michael Jackson III, Terrell Bynum, Brenden Rice and Kyron Hudson all contributed multiple catches.

Expect to see the ball spread around again among USC’s receivers this week, with little need to rush Addison and Mario Williams back from injuries.

Norco’s finest

USC running back Travis Dye (26) runs away from Arizona defensive lineman Ta’ita’i Uiagalelei (46) and linebacker Jerry Roberts (48) in the second half on Saturday in Tucson. (Rick Scuteri / Associated Press)

When Travis Dye graduated from Norco High as one of the most prolific rushers in the school’s history, Norco didn’t have to wait long to reload with another future Pac-12 back.

Jaydn Ott followed close behind, rushing for 30 touchdowns in two seasons. And like Dye, he’s hit the ground running in the Pac-12 as well.

Ott ranks fourth in the nation among freshmen in rushing yards (675). In Cal’s most recent win, against Arizona in September, Ott racked up 274 rushing yards and three touchdowns in just 19 carries.

“He flashes on film. Runs hard, fast,” Grinch said. “They get the back involved in the pass game as well. Very impressive when you watch him. He hits the explosives, hits the home runs.”

He’s still chasing Dye — USC’s running back is up to 760 yards and eight touchdowns this season, tied for second in the Pac-12. With Cal likely to lean on the run to slow the game’s pace, Ott will have plenty of opportunity to close the gap Saturday.

Next up?

USC running back Raleek Brown (14) leaps as he returns a kick during the first half against Washington State on Oct. 8 at the Coliseum. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

The seemingly imminent breakout of freshman Raleek Brown was put on pause because of injury. But with plenty of opportunities to go around during the next two weeks, Brown may finally be on the verge of the electric performance USC fans have been clamoring for.

“We think Raleek is heading in a great direction,” Riley said. “He’s very, very talented. Our hope is that if he continues to progress, he’ll continue to have more and more of an impact in the back half.”

