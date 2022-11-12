How will USC replace Travis Dye? Four takeaways from the Trojans’ win over Colorado

It was ugly. It was painful in more ways than one. But in the end, USC’s 55-17 drubbing of Colorado was enough.

The No. 8 Trojans stayed on course after losing to Utah last month and remain in the College Football Playoff semifinal hunt entering next week’s rivalry game against UCLA, but the three-game win streak against conference bottom-feeders wasn’t inspiring.

Arizona rolled up 543 yards against USC’s defense and famously offensively challenged California flirted with the 500-yard mark as well. The offense that earned the Trojans (9-1, 7-1 Pac-12) rave reviews from the playoff selection committee scored two points in the first quarter against Colorado, whose defense ranks 130th out of 131 teams nationally in points allowed. But the biggest impact from Friday’s win is the loss of running back Travis Dye, who suffered a lower leg injury that will sideline the leading rusher for the rest of the season.

Here are four takeaways from the game: