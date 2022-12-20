Here’s what USC football fans need to know ahead of early signing day Wednesday

At this time last year, coach Lincoln Riley and his new USC staff were in the final, torrid stretch of a full-on sprint, piecing together whatever recruiting class they could in less than a month’s time.

Now, with an 11-2 season under their belt and a full recruiting cycle to find their footing, the pace is less breakneck ahead of early signing day Wednesday. Most of the Trojans’ 2023 class was built before their breakout 2022 season began. The headlining trio of five-star players — Los Alamitos quarterback Malachi Nelson and wide receivers Makai Lemon (Los Alamitos) and Zachariah Branch (Bishop Gorman, Las Vegas) — have been committed for nearly a year now.

There are still some additions that could be made Wednesday, while other top prospects might wait until February to decide. Another five-star player or two would probably push USC’s class into the top 10 nationally. Plus, there’s always more mining to do in the transfer portal, where the Trojans have been prolific under Riley.

So where do things stand for USC ahead of the early signing window, which starts Wednesday and ends Friday? Let’s answer some key questions you might have ahead of national signing day.