UCLA and USC football transfer portal tracker: Who is and who is out?

It’s portal season!

A 45-day window for college football players to enter the transfer portal opened Dec. 5, and the movement has already resembled the holiday rush at shopping malls.

As players contemplate their next destination, coaches are making wish lists and sometimes not bothering to check them twice before snatching up new arrivals to bolster their rosters.

Advertisement

A linebacker here, a wide receiver there … there’s no shortage of possibilities given the scores of available players. Another window will open from May 1-15, allowing additional movement when players determine where they stand on depth charts after spring practices.

Here’s a look at the players coming and going from USC and UCLA, according to social media posts and media reports, with the caveat that players listed as “going” can potentially stay at their current schools if they do not find another landing spot: