Complete coverage: Mike Bohn steps down as USC athletic director
Mike Bohn was hired by USC on Nov. 6, 2019. As the Trojans athletic director, he hired football coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma and helped guide USC out of the Pac-12 and into the Big Ten, where the Trojans will begin play in 2024. He stepped down from his position at USC on May 19. Here’s our coverage:
USC athletic director Mike Bohn announced his resignation on Friday amid internal criticism of his management of the athletics department.
USC and UCLA are leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten Conference in 2024, the two schools announced Thursday.
This is the fourth time the USC athletic director has pushed a school to join a new conference, acting swiftly to avoid getting left behind.
Lincoln Riley has wildly exceeded expectations in his first season leading the Trojans. Athletic director Mike Bohn and others share thoughts on his journey.
Patience and a well-timed recruiting pitch helped USC lure Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma, sending shockwaves through the college football world.
USC athletic director Mike Bohn is drawing on lessons learned throughout his career as he pursues his biggest hire, the Trojans’ next football coach.
Mike Bohn, USC’s athletic director, says the football program is making progress under Clay Helton. “I can’t think of one area where we didn’t improve.”
While USC’s fans might wonder why Clay Helton isn’t gone yet, Mike Bohn’s decision to keep the beleaguered football coach might be part of a bigger plan.
USC is about to hire an outsider in Mike Bohn as its athletic director and that’s a good thing. What won’t be good is if Bohn pursues Urban Meyer to be the football coach.
Mike Bohn will be introduced as USC’s athletic director on Thursday, replacing Lynn Swann, who resigned in September.
USC athletic director Mike Bohn said the Pac-12’s cancellation of fall sports was the result of too much uncertainty moving forward during the coronavirus pandemic.