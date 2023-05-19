Advertisement
USC Sports

Complete coverage: Mike Bohn steps down as USC athletic director

USC athletic director Mike Bohn speaks during a news conference on Nov. 7, 2019.
USC athletic director Mike Bohn speaks during a news conference on Nov. 7, 2019.
(Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)
Share

Mike Bohn was hired by USC on Nov. 6, 2019. As the Trojans athletic director, he hired football coach Lincoln Riley away from Oklahoma and helped guide USC out of the Pac-12 and into the Big Ten, where the Trojans will begin play in 2024. He stepped down from his position at USC on May 19. Here’s our coverage:

Read more
Advertisement