USC athletic director Mike Bohn resigns

USC athletic director Mike Bohn stands inside the Coliseum
USC athletic director Mike Bohn is resigning.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Ryan Kartje
USC athletic director Mike Bohn has resigned from his position, The Times has learned.

Bohn issued the following statement to The Times:

“After more than 40 years of college athletics leadership, it is the right time to step away from my position as Director of Athletics at the University of Southern California. I have dedicated my life to serving student-athletes and advancing the enterprise of intercollegiate athletics. I will always be proud of leading the program out of the most tumultuous times in the history of the profession and at USC with a restored reputation and national milestone accomplishments. I led the process to join the Big 10 Conference, hired marquee Head Coaches, produced the highest graduation rate in school history and won numerous national and conference championships. As a former student-athlete myself, my purpose and identity are rooted in supporting young people as they pursue their athletic, academic, and personal goals. I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful opportunities and met so many terrific people, and I depart wishing the very best to all with whom I worked and served. In moving on, it is important now that I focus on being present with my treasured family, addressing ongoing health challenges, and reflecting on how I can be impactful in the future.”

Check back soon for more updates on this developing story.

