Former USC football player charged with two counts of rape

Former USC cornerback Joshua Jackson Jr. plays against Oregon State on Sept. 25, 2021 at the Coliseum.

Former USC football player Joshua Jackson Jr. has been arrested and charged with raping two women, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Jackson was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with four felonies, one felony count of forcible sexual penetration and three felony counts of forcible rape. His bail was set at $1.4 million.

“USC takes all reports of sexual assault extremely seriously,” the university said in a statement. “We have been cooperating with law enforcement authorities in this matter and will continue to do so.”

Jackson is accused of raping a female USC classmate at her campus apartment in March. He left USC and entered the NCAA transfer portal the following month.

Jackson also stands accused of raping a female UCLA student at his USC apartment between June 1 and Sept. 1, 2020.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that cannot be tolerated,” District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement. “These brave women made the difficult decision to come forward and report their assault, now it’s our turn to ensure that justice is done. We will do everything we can to hold the person responsible accountable for his actions.”

Jackson, a former standout at Harbor City Narbonne, appeared in just three games after arriving at USC as a three-star prospect in 2020. He did not play last season.