USC vs. Stanford five things to watch: End of an era for the Trojans

For USC’s last year in the Pac-12, it seems fitting the Trojans would start with their first rival.

As college football’s landscape prepares to shift, future Big Ten member USC hosts soon-to-be ACC team Stanford on Saturday. The teams first met in 1905 making the Cardinal USC’s oldest rival. Since 1924, World War II and the COVID-19 pandemic were the only things that stopped the California rivals from playing each other. With conference realignment, there’s no telling when they’ll meet again.

“That’s crazy,” USC safety Calen Bullock said of the indefinite pause on the rivalry. “Knowing the history of Stanford and USC ... we gotta go out there and make it a good one.”

Here are five things to watch for USC’s game against Stanford at the Coliseum on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (FOX):