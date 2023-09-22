Looking back at the five greatest games in the USC-Arizona State football history

USC running back Reggie Bush scores the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Arizona State’s Josh Barrett, left, and Mike Davis Jr. give chase at Sun Devil Stadium on Oct. 1, 2005 in Tempe, Ariz. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Reggie Bush and LenDale White rallied the Trojans from a 21-3 halftime deficit to extend USC’s winning streak to 26 games. Fueled by a sellout crowd and ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Tempe, the Sun Devils jumped in front off an 84-yard punt return by Terry Richardson in the first quarter. The Trojans didn’t get into the end zone until the first drive of the third quarter with a 32-yard run from White, which was the beginning of 21 consecutive points for the Trojans. After ASU took the lead back with 5:57 remaining in the fourth quarter, Bush and White each scored again to keep USC’s perfect season on track.