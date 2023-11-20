No. 8 USC basketball wins Bahamas tournament opener over Seton Hall

USC guard JuJu Watkins (12) celebrates with teammates during a timeout in the second half of a recent game against Le Moyne.

JuJu Watkins scored 15 points, Rayah Marshall had a strong double-double and No. 8 USC held off Seton Hall 64-54 at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship on Monday night.

Marshall had 14 points and 14 rebounds for USC (4-0) and Watkins, a freshman, added seven rebounds. Kaitlyn Davis scored 13 points and McKenzie Forbes had 12.

USC built an 18-3 lead through the first 8 1/2 minutes of play and took a 23-7 lead into the second quarter. The Pirates cut it to single digits at 24-16 but went scoreless over the final four minutes of the period.

USC extended its 38-23 halftime lead to 56-36 through the third quarter, then struggled to score in the fourth. Makennah White had six points and Micah Gray hit a three-pointer in a 13-4 run that got Seton Hall to within 60-49 with three minutes remaining. Marshall scored in the paint and the Trojans added a couple of free throws to close out the win despite being outscored 18-8 in the fourth.

Azana Baines scored 16 points and Gray had 14 for the Pirates (3-2).

USC celebrated a victory on a big day for the Pac-12, which placed five teams in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25 poll. They are No. 2 UCLA, No. 3 Colorado, No. 4 Stanford, USC at No. 8, and No. 10 Utah. Washington State is 23rd, for good measure.

The tournament resumes Wednesday. USC will play Penn State.