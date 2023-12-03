Advertisement
JuJu Watkins scores 30 points and USC routs San Diego

JuJu Watkins, shown here earlier this season, is off to a remarkable start to her college career.
(Ryan Sun / Associated Press)
Associated Press
JuJu Watkins scored 30 points and No. 6 USC defeated San Diego 89-58 on Sunday.

It was fifth time the star freshman has scored 30 or more points in a game this season. She reached the mark on a three-pointer in the game’s final 3 minutes. Watkins made all six of her free throws and had eight rebounds and five assists.

The Trojans (7-0) effectively put away the Toreros in the second quarter.

Watkins scored 11 straight points to stretch a five-point lead into a 16-point advantage. She scored off her own steal and then grabbed a defensive rebound, raced downcourt, brushed off a defender and hit a three-pointer for a 36-20 lead.

Kayla Williams and Taylor Bigby followed with back-to-back three-pointers, and the Trojans led 48-28 at the break.

Kylie Horstmeyer tied her career high with 18 points to lead the Toreros (3-5), who committed 18 turnovers. They tried double-teaming Watkins, but she usually found a way to the basket or passed to an open teammate.

Watkins had eight points in the third, reeling off six in a row, and USC extended its lead to 67-42 with Hall of Famer Cheryl Miller applauding the freshman from courtside.

San Diego kept it close in the first quarter when both teams shot 53% from the field. It wasn’t until the Trojans closed with six straight points that they owned their largest lead of the period, 23-17.

