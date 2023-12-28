How Miller Moss and USC found jubilation in the Holiday Bowl after a disappointing year

The star quarterback stood all night on the sideline, wearing his cardinal and gold No. 13 jersey like a scarf. His top receiver lingered nearby, not far from USC’s No. 1 cornerback and its all-conference safety, each of whom were only here at Petco Park to usher in the end of the college season before the NFL came calling.

And that didn’t even account for the 17 players who’d already entered the transfer portal or the several others who were injured, leaving only a skeleton crew to carry the limping Trojans to the finish line.

Nothing about the circumstances facing USC ahead of the Holiday Bowl suggested the Trojans had any hope of ending a disappointing season on a high note.

But Miller Moss was never about the narratives. Not after what he’d seen the past month from this team. Not after he’d waited the past three seasons for his turn, finally taking over at a time when no one expected much from him or USC. Moss had shrugged away every such assumption through bowl season, and on Wednesday night, in his first start, the Trojans did the same, following their new quarterback’s lead through a stunning six-touchdown night and a 42-28 win over Louisville that no one saw coming — except, apparently, USC’s locker room.

“We could have come into this game not caring about it,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “This team could have gone a lot of different ways with it.”

Instead, in the six long weeks USC spent away, it unlocked something it hadn’t since early September, when the Trojans whalloped Stanford and still had every hope of finishing this season with much higher stakes than the Holiday Bowl.

It would have to settle for a stunning showcase for its quarterback and a sticky, post-bowl bath of egg-nog for its head coach. But after a 1-5 finish, a fired coordinator, and a season spent with a dark cloud lingering low overhead, there was only jubilation to be found on the field afterwards, as Moss floated through the chaos with a crowd following him, welcoming every joyous hug that came his way.