USC vs. No. 16 Louisville in Holiday Bowl: Live updates, score and start time

Max Williams ready to ‘move on to bigger things’ as USC’s new secondary takes shape

Fresno State wide receiver Erik Brooks scores a touchdown in front of USC free saftety Max Williams on Sept. 17, 2022. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

This was Max Williams’ dream. Now the redshirt senior is ready to chase a new one.

USC’s stalwart safety announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft Friday as the Trojans continued preparation for the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. Because of injuries and the pandemic, Williams had eligibility for a sixth season, but he never thought he would be a 24-year-old in college.

So “I gotta move on to bigger things,” Williams said Friday.

“I felt like I’ve gave my all to this university for the five years I’ve been here,” he added. “I’ve overcame a lot, I’ve played through a lot. It was always a dream coming to USC, being a Trojan.”

