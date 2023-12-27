USC vs. No. 16 Louisville in Holiday Bowl: Live updates, score and start time

USC football to finish disappointing season in Holiday Bowl with eye toward future
SAN DIEGO — USC hasn’t played a game in nearly six weeks, but the time has been far from restful.
Since losing to UCLA in a demoralizing regular-season finale on Nov. 18, the Trojans have overhauled the defensive coaching staff, lost 17 players to transfers with more to sit out because of NFL draft preparations, and added the next wave of players during a busy early signing period. Transfers are already starting to trickle in for next season.
For a program working to put a disappointing season in the rear-view mirror, Wednesday’s Holiday Bowl at 5 p.m. in Petco Park against No. 15 Louisville feels more like an inconvenient chore than an opportunity for a silver lining.
“It’s unique now,” USC coach Lincoln Riley said last week, “because part of you feels like, it’s almost like you’re halfway into this year and halfway into next year.”
The Trojans (7-5) are already passing the torch at quarterback, where Caleb Williams’ USC career is unceremoniously over as he will not play in the game. While the Heisman Trophy winner has not formally announced his intention to pursue an NFL career, he said last month it would be unlikely that he would skip the bowl game while returning to college. In Williams’ place, Miller Moss will get his first start as just one of the players hoping to finish this season with a strong audition for next year.
Max Williams ready to ‘move on to bigger things’ as USC’s new secondary takes shape
This was Max Williams’ dream. Now the redshirt senior is ready to chase a new one.
USC’s stalwart safety announced his intention to declare for the NFL draft Friday as the Trojans continued preparation for the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday. Because of injuries and the pandemic, Williams had eligibility for a sixth season, but he never thought he would be a 24-year-old in college.
So “I gotta move on to bigger things,” Williams said Friday.
“I felt like I’ve gave my all to this university for the five years I’ve been here,” he added. “I’ve overcame a lot, I’ve played through a lot. It was always a dream coming to USC, being a Trojan.”
USC players excited Miller Moss will finally get a start at QB: ‘Miller’s a baller’
Ja’Kobi Lane knows what time it is.
“Miller time!” the freshman receiver shouted on his way off USC’s Howard Jones Field on Friday.
Quarterback Miller Moss, meeting with reporters for the first time during USC’s bowl preparations, just chuckled.
After three years of waiting, Moss is getting his time in the spotlight. The redshirt sophomore is slated for his first career start at USC as the Trojans finish their season without star quarterback Caleb Williams in the Holiday Bowl against No. 15 Louisville on Dec. 27 in San Diego’s Petco Park. With his long-awaited starting opportunity finally approaching, Moss is showing the same even-keeled nature that won teammates over during his USC career spent mostly in the shadows.
“I’ve worked my whole life for this,” Moss said Friday. “Whatever comes after that, I’ll work my whole life for that. So I’m just excited. I’m excited to step into this role and very confident in our team.”