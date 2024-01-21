JuJu Watkins fouls out late as No. 6 USC can’t keep up in loss to No. 3 Colorado

USC guard JuJu Watkins, right, chases after a loose ball during a 63-59 loss to Colorado on Sunday. Watkins finished with 20 points before fouling out with 5:50 left in the game.

Aaronette Vonleh hit a go-ahead layup with under a minute remaining as No. 3 Colorado took advantage of Trojans standout JuJu Watkins fouling out to escape with a 63-59 over No. 6 USC on Sunday.

The Buffaloes (16-2, 6-1 Pac-12) finished 2-1 over a difficult stretch of playing three straight against top-10 opponents. They beat No. 8 Stanford last Sunday before losing to fifth-ranked UCLA on Friday night in front of a record crowd.

This crowd was just as raucous, especially after Vonleh gave the Buffaloes a 58-56 lead.

Quay Miller scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Point guard Jaylyn Sherrod finished with 17 points and one big assist that set up Vonleh’s late basket.

Watkins scored 20 points before fouling out for the Trojans (13-3, 3-3), who were coming in off a 78-58 road loss to 20th-ranked Utah. Taylor Bigby had 14.

Leading 60-56 after a pair of free throws by Frida Formann, USC’s Kayla Padilla hit a three-pointer with 15.3 seconds remaining to make it one-point game. Sherrod made one of two free throws.

McKenzie Forbes’ shot down low was off the mark and Vonleh hit two free throws to close out the win.

The pivotal moment in the game was when Watkins picked up her fourth foul and went to the bench with 8:17 remaining and Colorado leading 51-49. Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb rolled the dice, though, and brought Watkins back at 6:42 but Watkins quickly picked up her fifth on a charge call.

It was the first time this season Watkins has fouled out.

The Trojans led by as many as seven in the second quarter but went ice cold from the field. They were one of 13 on from the floor to close out the half as Colorado took a 32-30 lead into the break.

Big picture

USC: The Trojans are 2-3 against ranked teams this season.

Colorado: The Buffaloes have now beaten three top-10 opponents in the same season for the first time in team history. The also beat then top-ranked LSU to start the season.

Up next for USC: vs. Washington State at Galen Center on Friday.