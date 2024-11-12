JuJu Watkins leads all scorers as USC women set team record for points in victory

JuJu Watkins drives to the basket against Matadors center Yves Cox in the first half.

JuJu Watkins had 21 points, nine assists and six steals to help No. 3 USC trounce Cal State Northridge 124-39 on Tuesday night.

The Trojans (3-0) had six players in double-figure scoring, including Kiki Iriafen with 15 points and Kayleigh Heckel with 14 points off the bench. All 13 Trojans who played scored. The team’s total points were a program record.

Laini Dahlin scored 11 points and Erika Aspajo added 10 for the Matadors (2-1).

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb earned her 300th career victory. Her players waved ‘300’ signs after the game and jumped up and down around her.

Takeaways

Cal State Northridge: The Matadors are in the middle of a four-game trip, with the two remaining games in California, under first-time coach Angie Ned. Despite many new players, they have seven upperclassmen on the roster who will be counted on to provide leadership.

USC: After eking out a two-point win over then-No. 20 Ole Miss in Paris to open the season, the Trojans blew out their second straight opponent, having routed Cal Poly by 55 points last week. Their path gets a lot tougher later this month when No. 6 Notre Dame visits.

Key moment

USC essentially won the game from the opening tip. The Trojans outscored the Matadors 30-6 in the first quarter and then allowed just seven points in the second quarter to lead 60-13 at halftime.

Key stat

The Matadors committed 43 turnovers, which led to a whopping 63 points for the Trojans. Erica Adams had 10 miscues and Nnenna Orji had seven.

Up next

Cal State Northridge visits Fresno State on Nov. 22. USC hosts Santa Clara on Friday.

