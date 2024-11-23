JuJu Watkins and No. 3 USC can’t hold back No. 6 Notre Dame in first loss

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles, center, passes around USC guard JuJu Watkins, right, as center Rayah Marshall, left, and guard Talia von Oelhoffen defend during the first half of the Trojans’ 74-61 loss Saturday at Galen Center.

The Galen Center’s crowd palpably buzzed as JuJu Watkins collected the opening tip-off.

It was a sign of USC women’s basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb’s program-rebuilding success, turning the Trojans back into a national championship contender — a sign of growing support and interest.

But No. 6 Notre Dame was able to dissipate the Galen Center buzz, stifling No. 3 USC in a 74-61 win.

Advertisement

The Trojans, who entered the game averaging 98.3 points per game on its home court, albeit against unranked squads, shot just 35.8% from the field.

USC (4-1) committed eight turnovers in the first quarter — and 21 overall — to fall into an early 10-point deficit. Notre Dame sophomore guard Hannah Hidalgo scored 24 points. Watkins scored 10 points in the third quarter on the way to finishing with 24.

Watkins’ third-quarter surge brought the Trojans within three points, but Notre Dame capitalized on offensive rebounds from Cassandre Prosper and two three-pointers from Olivia Miles to stretch the Fighting Irish’s lead to 21 points at one point as fans trickled toward the exit.

Advertisement

USC guard JuJu Watkins shoots over Notre Dame guards Cassandre Prosper (8) and Sonia Citron (11) during the first half Saturday. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

USC freshman guard Kennedy Smith, who averaged 10.3 points as a starter, did not play after undergoing surgery for an undisclosed reason.

Kayleigh Heckel replaced Smith in the starting lineup and made the most of her opportunity. Providing bursts of energy by chasing balls out of bounds and bullying her wait into the paint for rebounds, the 5-foot-9 freshman guard provided versatility not in the box score. She finished with six points and four rebounds.

Advertisement

USC will next play Seton Hall at the Women’s Acrisure Holiday Invitational in Palm Desert on Wednesday. Another big non-conference matchup looms, with the Trojans playing at No. 2 Connecticut on Dec. 21. Notre Dame (5-0) faces Texas Christian next on Friday.