USC star JuJu Watkins reaches 1,000-point mark faster than Caitlin Clark

At the end of a historically dominant week that saw records toppled and the whole of women’s college basketball put on early notice, JuJu Watkins pulled up from behind the arc in Friday’s game and bricked. She missed her next jumper, too. Then a lay-up. Then another three-pointer.

It was an uncharacteristically cold stretch, considering the scorching week that had come before it for USC. Watkins and her fellow Trojans had just exploded for a record 125 points in a win over Cal State Northridge. They’d won their last two by a combined margin of 140. But here was Santa Clara climbing back, cutting their lead to just a few buckets, as if to remind it wouldn’t always be this easy.

Of course, Watkins would eventually connect on a mid-range jumper, pumping her fists as it fell. And USC would eventually soar to another decisive, non-conference win, 81-50, over Santa Clara.

Along the way, Watkins would once again remind of the rarefied air she already occupies in women’s basketball. With USC pulling away, midway through the third quarter, she pump-faked at the top of the key, then drained a jumper from the free-throw line.

Advertisement

The silky smooth finish was certainly nothing out of the ordinary for Watkins, who added 22 points Friday. But the bucket would push her past the 1,000-point threshold, a milestone that no one at USC, nor in the Big Ten Conference, has ever reached as quickly as her.

It would take Watkins just 38 games to reach the mark, just one game slower than the all-time NCAA record holders, Maree Jackson of Louisiana State and Carol Menken of Oregon State, who both reached the mark in the late 1970’s. Even Caitlin Clark, the NCAA’s all-time leader in points, would take two more games than Watkins to reach 1,000.

The historic pace didn’t faze Watkins, who said that she didn’t take it for granted and was “very blessed” to be in the position to score so much, so fast.

Advertisement

Gottlieb assured, however, that this was not some ho-hum milestone.

“It’s always worth noting when you break a record at USC, it hits a little different. Because the people that you’re breaking the record from are so great. And JuJu belongs in that conversation,” USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb said. “I don’t want to say we take her accolades for granted. But sometimes, it’s like, ‘Wow she’s four games into her sophomore year and has scored 1,000 points.’ It’s really an incredible accomplishment.”

USC has had no trouble making the incredible look cavalier over the past week, ever since its narrow season-opening win over Ole Miss.

Three blowout wins over Cal Poly, Northridge and Santa Clara may not do much for the strength of schedule, come NCAA tournament time. But Gottlieb said she challenged her team to use that stretch to try new things and learn what works with a new roster, all the while honing in details that would come in handy later.

“We’re a work in progress,” Gottlieb insisted.

Forward Kiki Iriafen took that challenge to heart Friday, when she found herself faced with regular double teams down low.

Advertisement

“The paint was packed,” she said, “so it let me step out a little more.”

And with her mid-range jumper falling, Iriafen contributed 20 points on nine-of-14 shooting to go along with three assists and three steals. It was the sort of performance that showed how malleable USC’s offense could be at its full potential, with Iriafen and Watkins able to score from anywhere ont he floor

“We haven’t had a post player who shoots it as well as she does,” Gottlieb said of her senior forward.

Watkins had yet to fully unlock her own outside shot through three games heading into Friday. She came into the game just two of 13 from three-point range, only to hit three from deep during the decisive win.

That effort might not have led to an 85-point victory, like their last time out. Nor did USC score in triple digits for the third straight game. But with Notre Dame looming next weekend, Watkins insisted there was plenty to learn from a week spent steamrolling their opponents.

“We continue to learn each other over the time we have, I think that’s more valuable than anything,” Watkins said. “Our chemistry will continue to grow. We’re all kind of new together.

“We don’t take anything for granted.”