Safety Kamari Ramsey elects to stay at USC for another season, passes on NFL draft

Safety Kamari Ramsey, one of the leaders of USC’s improved defense, will return to anchor a rebuilt Trojans secondary in 2025, handing USC a significant victory after a week of disconcerting developments in the transfer portal.

Ramsey was widely expected to leave for the NFL draft, given his place as one of the top safety prospects available. But in a post on social media, the redshirt sophomore announced Wednesday that he would run it back for another season at USC, explaining that “there’s more I want to accomplish with my teammates.”

“I’m excited to run out of the Coliseum tunnel again next season wearing the Cardinal and Gold,” he wrote.

Ramsey is the second key returner at USC to announce this week that he would forego the NFL draft, along with starting guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

The belief, even at USC, had been that the Trojans would have to replace their entire secondary in the offseason, with all three of its starting cornerbacks and its other starting safety, Akili Arnold, out of eligibility. Ramsey was the lone underclassmen in that starting group, but far and away the most coveted in the upcoming draft.

After following defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn from UCLA to USC last offseason, Ramsey established himself quickly as one of the standouts on a totally rebuilt Trojan defense. He tallied 53 total tackles, 5 1/2 of which were for loss, along with two sacks and two forced fumbles.

USC is still expected to add several more transfers to a secondary that will look decidedly different next season. Already, the Trojans have signed one potential starting cornerback in San Jose State’s DJ Harvey, who happens to have a close relationship with Ramsey. Both went to Sierra Canyon High School.